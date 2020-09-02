Now you can meditate with Deepak Chopra in your pocket

Deep breath: Deepak Chopra—the meditation expert and author—today brings us Chopra , a retreat-in-your-pocket app that features over 400 meditations and practices aimed at overall well-being.

Chopra (the company) says that Chopra (the app) differs from other meditation apps because of Chopra (the man), who has taught meditation and expanded consciousness since before the tech bros backing other mindfulness apps were born.

“For more than 40 years I have been exploring meditation traditions from around the world, including the forest monasteries in Asia and the Himalayas,” says Chopra (the man). “I have had the privilege to learn directly from the brightest scholars and healers, and as a physician I have tested the integration of these ancient wisdom traditions with the best medical practices.”

Chopra the app puts it all in your palm, in the form of a well-being guide that provides tailored exercises and information.

The luxurious retreats operated by Chopra (the company) will set you back over $1,000 per day, but Chopra (the app) delivers many of the same teachers and “personal transformation” practices for $69.99 per year.

Chopra (the company) is positioning the app as much broader than Calm and Headspace, the two meditation-focused apps that currently claim 70% of the mindfulness app market, which have received a coronavirus pandemic boost. The offerings of Chopra (the app) are broad, with whole-body options that dip into mood management, relationships, energy work, and life purpose, many rooted in Ayurveda, the ancient Indian health practice.