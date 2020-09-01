Working from ‘anywhere’ is possible—but not sustainable

While tech company employees are using COVID-19 remote working as a way to escape high-cost areas such as San Francisco, speculation about an exodus may be temporary. Business leaders and their teams need to understand a fundamental truth about large cities: They are crucial for innovation.

As new research my colleagues and I conducted indicates in Science Advances, breakthroughs in innovation are best fostered in cities with a minimum population of 1 million, such as Dallas, San Diego, San Antonio, Phoenix, and Houston.

Even as real estate investment focuses on smaller cities—from Boise, Idaho (225,000), to Nashville, Tennessee (660,000)—our research indicates that startups and other innovative companies should locate in the biggest city they can afford. There are tradeoffs in larger cities, such as higher rent and labor costs. However, that cost can be offset with greater innovation.

Not just where—it’s also why

One of the most visible corporate real estate decisions in recent years was Amazon’s well-publicized (and much-speculated-on) search for a second headquarters, HQ2, which landed in Arlington, Virginia. For logistics, this makes perfect sense, as space and an affordable workforce were primary concerns. Moreover, Amazon’s primary headquarters, in Seattle (population 750,000), is an ecosystem unto itself: with 45,000 people and an emphasis on “collaboration and innovation.”

Other technology companies, though, should think twice before focusing on cities below the 1 million mark, especially smaller cities such as Arlington, Virginia, with less than 250,000 people. It’s not just the “where”—it’s also the “why.”

Startups and other disruptors need to be part of broader, more diverse communities—not only in terms of demographics but also ideas. The larger the city, the more likely the human resources available are diverse in background, thinking styles, experience, and perspective. Larger cities also tend to have cultural institutions, universities where research is conducted, and multiple industries and business sectors. As a result, people are regularly exposed to creative ideas, professionally and personally.