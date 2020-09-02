Why some Communist monuments are national attractions—and others are in ruins

Many tourists–especially people who come from western democracies–are fascinated with the communist pasts of central and eastern European countries. Their desire to gaze upon, consume, and experience the remnants of life behind the Iron Curtain contrasts with the desire of many local people to distance and forget their traumatic pasts.

As a result, many of the places associated with the communist regimes have been long abandoned and even destroyed. Meanwhile the horrors of 20th-century history are commemorated by Black Ribbon Day on August 23–officially known as the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism.

In many eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Czechia, and Poland, the locals’ desire to forget their collective traumatic past is paradoxically interwoven with the need for economic profit derived from commercializing remnants of the communist heritage. Communist sites are in different states of repair. Some are dilapidated, such as the Monument House of the Communist Party in Buzludzha, Bulgaria, which commemorates the founding of the party there in 1891. Others are in good condition, for example the shipyard in Gdansk, Poland where Lech Wałęsa worked before he became the country’s first democratically elected president in 1990.

There are different ways of remembering the communist era. Some are associated with death and suffering: for example, communist forced labour camps such as the Vojna Memorial in Czechia or the preserved Bulgarian labor camp in the town of Belene. There are also memorials of anti-fascist struggles during the second world war–such as the Petrova Gora (Peter’s Hill) monument in Croatia. The Museum of Socialist Art in Sofia, meanwhile, commemorates communist ideology with art and propaganda artifacts.

Complicating this puzzle even further is the disillusionment with which people in some countries view the transition to democracy–which many believe has brought few benefits and which has prompted some to nurse nostalgic feelings about the communist period. In Romania, for example, some people visit the grave of the former dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu every year on Christmas Day–the day he was shot dead in 1989. These nostalgic feelings seem to be more common in places such as eastern Germany, Romania, and Bulgaria than in other former Soviet Bloc countries such as Poland, Hungary, and Czechia. There is yet to be any substantial research to explain the way people in different postcommunist countries feel about the communist era.

Rose-tinted perceptions of life under communist regimes compete with memories of the harsh realities of life in the Soviet bloc where state surveillance and security measures, corruption, paranoia, widespread censorship, lack of basic necessities, and long queues at the shops were common. So it is no surprise that in many eastern European countries, some communist sites remain in ruins, while some become national attractions.

There is no consensus on what should be done with sites, monuments, and buildings associated with the communist regimes, and many have been left to deteriorate.