The best athletic wear for staying cool in hot weather

It’s another hot and sweaty summer day, and you see an ad for a sports T-shirt claiming it is made out of a material that will instantly make your skin feel cool. Intriguing, but does it work, and if so, how?

Companies have embraced what are called cool touch materials for all sorts of products. Bedsheets that will ease hot flashes, facial tissues that will calm a sore nose, or a business suit that will keep you comfortable during a tough interview—these are just some ways companies have turned to cool touch technologies.

I am a professor of sports product design, and my research looks at how apparel materials can help keep athletes cooler in hot environments. Staying cool is important because it can affect performance psychologically and physiologically, and cool touch materials are one way designers like me can enhance performance.

Measuring material heat transfer

Effusivity is a heat transfer property present in all materials that incorporates the thermal conductivity, density, and heat capacity of a material. Thermal effusivity describes how fast and how much heat can be transferred from one material to another. If you touch something that has high effusivity, the transfer of heat from your skin into the material produces the sensation of coolness.

The higher the thermal effusivity value a material has, the cooler it will feel to the touch. The lower that value, the warmer a material will feel. For example, air has an effusivity value of 6, natural rubber is 518, human skin is 1360, and silver is 23,688. Even when a piece of natural rubber and silver are the same room temperature, the silver will still feel colder because it has a higher effusivity value.

On a winter morning, differences in thermal effusivity are what make stepping onto a cold hardwood floor with your bare feet so much less comfortable compared to when you’re wearing wool slippers. This happens because the wood has a higher effusivity value, so it feels much colder. On the other hand, if you got out of bed and put on some woolly slippers—your bare feet and slippers have effusivity values that are closer together, therefore your toes will feel super cozy.

This same principle can apply to athletic T-shirts. My colleagues and I wanted to identify materials that have high effusivity values so that the next time you are getting ready for a pick-up game of basketball in the grueling heat, you could choose a T-shirt that will give you a cool feeling next to your skin.