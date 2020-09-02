Don’t shoot the messenger: How to deliver bad news without being hated

Every one of us has to deliver bad news sometimes, and we all know how to do it occasionally when we’ve built up enough political capital. But what if you have to do it all the time?

As part of their responsibilities, some people are destined to bring bad news to management with regularity. In my role as a corporate executive over the last 20 years, I’ve observed firsthand how ill-prepared most are to do this without getting sidelined or punished. Case in point: days after joining an executive team as the new compliance officer, my boss, the president of a $90B company, asked me if we could get rid of our internal auditor—”that guy who sits in my team meetings just taking up space.”

Some leaders are ineffective communicators, may lack political power, and many are professionally trained to seek problems, a mindset that puts them at odds with leaders who want to grow and focus on the positive. These factors alone make the job challenging. New behavioral science research suggests that it’s even worse than we thought.

In Greek mythology, Cassandra possessed the gift of prophecy, accompanied by a curse that her predictions would never be believed—including the destruction of Troy. Bad news messengers should empathize with Cassandra’s fate.

Based on a recent study, we know that such messengers are not only deemed unlikable and less competent, but that some malevolence is ascribed to them. Due to our overwhelming human need to make meaning of all events, especially bad ones (which impact us five times more than good ones), we unfairly confer ill intent upon the person delivering it. Further, recipients of bad news may believe that the messenger actively wanted the negative event to happen. The belief that messengers have chosen a norm-violating role that often conveys misery adds to this sense of blame. After all, they chose their fate.

To make matters worse, we also don’t warm to advice from people we don’t like. In a corporate context, this means the person cloaked in bad news may be rejected as an unhelpful resource—even if this person is, paradoxically, the subject matter expert specifically hired to serve in that role. I was reminded of this dynamic last week while coaching a Fortune 500 head of M&A. In a peer interview, the head of sales told me “I think he’s trying to kill the deal,” when my client was zealously executing the due diligence they were hired to do.

Messenger survival lessons

To survive and thrive in their roles, bad news messengers need to be acutely aware of how they are exercising their governance power, and plan ahead for delivering their “bad news” role.