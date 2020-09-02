Fast Company Innovation Festival adds Magnolia cofounders Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines , the founders of Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand, will speak at the Fast Company Innovation Festival this fall.

The Gaineses also serve as co-chief creative officers of Magnolia Network, a media joint venture with Discovery Communications, launching in 2021.

The pair will be among the headliners at the sixth annual Innovation Festival, which will take place October 5-9. They join a diverse lineup of speakers that includes Box cofounder and CEO Aaron Levie; computer scientist Fei-Fei Li; Dantley Davis, the chief design officer at Twitter; Milkbar founder Christina Tosi; and Kim Wyman, the secretary of state of Washington.

Previously announced speakers include Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey; Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg; Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman; Intel CEO Bob Swan; Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri; and writer, producer, and actor Lena Waithe.

The festival, which will be completely virtual this year, will feature interactive career development workshops, purposeful networking, and for the first time, one-on-one mentoring sessions, all curated by Fast Company editors. The festival will also feature several virtual site visits, affording attendees the opportunities to get behind-the-scenes glimpses of innovative workplaces such as Abbey Road Studios in London, designer Nate Berkus’s home, and a Heifer International farming facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Booz Allen Hamilton is presenting partner of the Fast Company Innovation Festival. The festival is sponsored by Boston Scientific, Facebook, Honeywell, Kohler Co., Lenovo, PepsiCo, and Verizon.

Additional speakers will be announced soon. Ticket purchase information, speaker bios, and other information may be found on the festival website.