Not a Netflix subscriber? Here’s how you can still watch a bunch of originals for free

Looking for some original content to watch, but don’t have the cash to splash out for a subscription service? We have some good news for you: Netflix has made ten films and TV episodes available to watch for free–no subscription, or even account, needed.

The bonanza of free Netflix content was first noticed by Gadgets360 and Netflix confirmed the promotion to the site, saying “We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

Here’s the list of the free original content you can access:

Stranger Things

Grace and Frankie

Murder Mystery

Elite

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

When they See Us

Love is Blind

Bird Box

The Two Popes

Our Planet

As you can see, Netflix is including some of its most popular original content, including Bird Box, starring Sandra Bulock, and the Oscar-nominated Two Popes. As noted, no Netflix account is needed to watch the free content, which is available globally, so anyone anywhere can watch it. However, there are some restrictions on where you can watch the content. Here are the deets:

The free content must be watched in a browser on a computer or Android device. Computers include both Macs and PCs.

Though you can watch the free content on an Android phone in a browser, the Safari browser on iOS devices is not supported.

Other devices that are unsupported include smart TVs and Fire TV sticks.

Browsers in incognito modes are also not supported.

The movies available for free can be watched in full, however, the TV episodes are limited to the first episode of the series–not the full series.

You can check out the free content by going to this website: https://www.netflix.com/us/watch-free.