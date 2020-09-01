Managing human resources in a digital world

When COVID-19 shut workplaces across the globe, human resources teams faced the unique challenge of managing the health, safety and welfare of employees in a purely remote environment.

One of their major obstacles has been to take personal, often sensitive processes and handle them virtually. As more and more companies announce plans to extend or make permanent their work-from-home policies or move toward a blend of home and office working, HR departments will have no choice but to go almost fully digital. The good news? The organizations that embrace technology and innovation will be better positioned to adapt to the workplace of the future and help their firms to better navigate broader uncertainty.

So what does it actually mean to manage HR digitally? In my view it comes down to four new ways of thinking and working: embracing data-driven insights; making the most of automation to drive efficiency; using digital processes to improve the HR experience for employees; and putting in place the infrastructure that allows your digital tools to talk to one another and connect people.

At UBS our HR innovation activities are structured around this concept of insights, efficiency, experience, and connectivity. By using this disciplined framework to guide our digital transformation, we’ve been able to actually offer more detailed and targeted counsel in both face-to-face and online settings. It’s making this challenging period significantly simpler to manage, and I am confident that we are well-placed to adapt to changing demands on us as a department.

Insight: Data is your friend. Embrace it

I love data. It gives us an extra layer of understanding as to why our employees act as they do and provides us with sometimes hidden proof points that can help us shape policy and process.

That said, having a data-driven HR strategy can’t happen overnight. First it needs the requisite investment to make data sources reliable and connected. And then it’s just as important to train your teams to make sure they can properly analyze the data and use it to make informed decisions.

Once the processes are set up, Data can–for instance–help to analyze the top performers in an organization and identify what makes them successful. From that, HR professionals can build a strategy around how to identify those attributes when hiring.