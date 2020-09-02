Crisis management for founders: Overreact rather than underreact

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. What is the best advice you have on how to deal with an external crisis?

—Founder of a company headquartered overseas

Dear Founder,

Great question. Crises happen and they happen often. Whether it happened unexpectedly, or it happened because you haven’t managed something well, the imperative is to deal with it now before it becomes something bigger.

My advice: Overreact instead of underreact.

You need a way to categorize the crisis. In other words, you need a way to measure the mess. At eBay, Meg Whitman and I would judge incoming issues on the Richter scale model, which gave us a quick, 1 to 10 scale to measure the seriousness of the issue. A “1” is the routine noise that happens every day, such as a user having a problem with their computer and not being able to log onto eBay. (That wasn’t the end of the world, and there wasn’t much we could do.) A “9,” for example, was when the site crashed due to a power outage and the backup didn’t come on. Ask yourself: Is this a tremor that will pass, or is this a killer earthquake you can’t recover from?