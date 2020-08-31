Why PTO is not enough during the pandemic

When I moved from Europe to the United States as a child, one of the first shocks I experienced was the standard three-to-six vacation was not an American norm.

Therefore, when it came to founding my own company, it was imperative to create a business that reflected the core values and purpose that I strongly believe in. As the company grew (with a focus on sound leadership tactics), we made sure that our PTO policy reflected our belief that more work does not mean better work, and that downtime and thinking time are essential to success and well-being. Our company culture has been focused on thriving both as individuals and as an organization from the get-go. We have always believed that taking a real break from work is an absolute must. When the pandemic hit, much like many other companies, we had to question our policies and make decisions using new parameters, while staying true to our core values and purpose. It was important to choose a solution that was both good for a diverse group of people and good for the company.

We have team members from many countries and of several generations. Some don’t have families yet, others have school-aged children or young adults to think of. Some live within driving distance of extended family and others must fly for 16 hours or more to see their families. People had planned longer trips to visit their families that would have to be delayed for quite some time.

Our leadership team immediately made the decision to forego company policy on rollover dates and ensure that team members who had planned longer trips to visit distant family members wouldn't lose the ability to take these trips when it was safe to travel. It was also very clear to us that not only did we think our people should take PTO during the pandemic, but we felt they needed a break even more now than during normal times.

It might not be feasible or safe to hop on a plane or carry on with normal time-off activities, but even with a staycation, workers must find ways to recharge and take a true break.

Burnout and stress levels are sky-rocketing and people are working longer hours. On average, employees are now working an extra 48.5 minutes per day. While companies may not be at the office, working from home distinctly does not feel like a break from work. People dealing with homeschooling kids, increased workloads due to competing priorities, as well as sub-optimal working conditions with lack of a good home office setup are in more need of a break than ever before.

As leaders we may not realize the magnitude of the stressors that our people are under. These unprecedented new challenges—which for many people are greater than those they have dealt with throughout their lives—are layered on to existing stress levels that were often already high.