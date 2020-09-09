3 realities leaders must embrace to navigate the post-pandemic economy

Cloud platforms are seeing the largest, most rapid adoption in the history of their existence. Restaurants are maximizing online models and outdoor seating. Retailers are reevaluating supply chains to stock up on newly in-demand items. Car companies are automating the end-to-end car shopping experience to create a contactless, touch-free purchase.

Disruption comes in many forms, and the pandemic is turning out to be the biggest one of our generation. As we’ve seen, companies across industries have had to do more than just anticipate change to survive and succeed against these odds. They must have a strategic and operational plan in place that is driven by technology. Future-proofing against the next disruption will take active resiliency plans that think beyond cost and efficiency, striking the balance of “playing offense” while incorporating risk management and sustainability into decision-making processes.

According to a recent survey of Fortune 500 CEOs, more than 45% said economic activity won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until at least the beginning of 2022. At the same time, 75% said the pandemic has accelerated the rate of their technological transformations. Despite the current uncertainty in global markets, leaders of the largest organizations see this disruption as an opportunity to innovate their business.

Still, navigating the challenging road ahead will take a focused and strategic roadmap. To succeed in the post-pandemic environment, businesses must accept three realities:

Reality #1: Your customers have changed, and you should, too

The world as we know it has dramatically changed. Organizations who once knew the patterns and behaviors of their loyal customers are now forced to relearn how those customers are interacting with their products and brands. Over the next six months, 40% of consumers say they will have a high number of interactions through online channels, many for the first time, receiving a different experience than they would have in person; 77% of consumers also say they’re more willing to use technology to avoid interacting face to face.

Companies need to find new ways to reach these consumers—through new products and service innovation. Understanding how to create relationships with these “new” customers is critical to business survival, and the organizations who identify and embrace new business models and strategies will effectively evolve with these newly created consumer tendencies.

When the pandemic first hit the U.S., the grocery industry saw a large increase in demand for online orders and digital purchases. For organizations to meet this demand, they needed to ensure their online platforms could handle the increased traffic and provide a seamless customer experience for consumers to locate products, import payment information, and receive their items in a timely manner. During this disruption, we helped one of our national supermarket clients to implement a new digital customer experience solution resulting in 369% growth, with a staggering 37% of grocery sales (out of $7.2 million total sales) coming from their website between March and May.