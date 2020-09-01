7 tips for startups seeking VC funding in the pandemic

It’s been a haul of a year for startups on the search for capital from VCs and other funding sources. Even without a global recession, fewer than half of seed-funded companies receive Series A funding. And with 68% of investors believing the pandemic would have a negative impact on early-stage investments, many business leaders expected that number to fall even further.

But investors have continued to engage with startups in spite of early predictions about COVID-19, with some industries seeing even more investment due to the pandemic. Funding cycles and investment rounds continue to look much like they did before: When VCs find the right match, they invest. But they’re taking more time to make decisions. In the age of remote operations and virtual pitching, pitch teams need to do more to build trust, provide context, and create excitement around their businesses.

My company secured Series A funding in August for our cyber security fusion platform after starting the drive in late Q1. Though raising capital was always in our roadmap for early 2020, the process took a little longer, pushing back our timeline. As VCs are expected to do more due diligence and provide more data and financials to their leadership, founders must anticipate a more drawn-out process. But it also provides an opportunity to develop the needed strategy, forecasting, and execution plan.

Advice for founders looking for funds

You can’t begin the fundraising process just a few months before you hope to secure funding. It has to be an ongoing process that incorporates constant adjustments to better align with your mission statement. A winning pitch requires you to optimize all components of your presentation and set yourself up for success long before the pitch.

If your company plans to secure investments during the COVID-19 environment, here are a few pieces of advice to keep your efforts on track:

Meet investors early and often

Too many founders make the mistake of approaching investors only when they’re ready to pitch. When you come armed with a deck to your first meeting with a VC who isn’t familiar with your company, it is difficult for them to understand the growth of your business over time. Develop a constant-touch relationship with prospective investors, allowing them to understand your business over time so when you are ready to pitch, VCs know your progress and see that you’ve remained resilient during the pandemic.

Go with the times

It’s important to be patient when selecting VCs and adapt to the funds that are open. Set up meetings with additional prospects to compensate for VCs who won’t have active funds when you’re ready to secure funding—a practice that is even more important during this period of increased market volatility. For example, maybe you have 250 VCs in mind, but 10 of them aren’t investing due to internal processes. Create a list of backups—but still meet with the 10 inactive VCs to set the stage for future rounds of funding.