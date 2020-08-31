4 major long-term psychological effects of continued remote work

Although scientific research has historically highlighted the benefits of remote working —including a boost in employee morale, health and well-being, and productivity—that was before the pandemic. The research assumed that working from home was a choice rather than a necessity and that organizations offered alternatives between telecommuting or coming to the office.

This arrangement allowed for a significant degree of self-sorting, where employees gravitated to the option that best suited their personal circumstances (e.g., commuting time, location, physical space, and need for in-person meetings), as well as their personality.

But what happens when there is no choice and people who never worked from home are forced to do so? Can Zoom fully substitute for face-to-face contact, especially in the long term? What are the psychological consequences of continued remote work, and is there anything we can do to prepare for it?

Only time will tell us for sure. One thing we know about the future is that nobody has data on it. In that sense, what long-term working from home will do to us individually and culturally resembles the question of what social media addiction or hyper-connectivity will do to our brains and society. Let’s wait and see.

There are worrying signs, or at least rational reasons to predict negative consequences of prolonged remote work, not least because of the abrupt and nonvoluntary way in which these changes have happened.

Loneliness

Social isolation is a real problem. When organizations don’t put in the right support networks and foster a culture of virtual collaboration and connectedness, many employees will be at risk of feeling lonely. Not all managers are equipped to make the transition from analog to Zoom management. To make matters worse, the crisis may increase existing inequalities, harming women and minorities more.

Anxiety

Uncertainty triggers anxiety. For all the talk of agility, adaptability, embracing uncertainty, and thriving in a VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world, most humans are prewired to optimize their habitats for boredom and predictability. We can even deceive ourselves into thinking there is a higher degree of certainty than actually exists. We crave meaning, so in the absence of familiarity, we feel unsafe. When we are unable to plan we experience discomfort and helplessness. All this means that remote working alone is not as problematic as the prospect of doing it for an indefinite time. We don’t know what it means for our general life plans and lifestyle, and we’re unable to make key logistical decisions, including where to live, what to expect for our long-term career prospects and employability, and how to manage our personal lives and relationships.