I scream, you scream, what’s up with all the celebrity ice cream?

The connection forged between celebrity and commercial products is as deep and intertwined as any in modern capitalism.

As any marketing prof or 10-year-old will tell you, famous people sell stuff. We’ve come to a point in culture where celebrities not only hold up a product and smile, but have a stake in a vast array of products across beauty, technology, health and wellness, fashion, food, and everything in between.

And that’s just Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard . . . .

Beyond shilling for a specific brand, the next level is actually having a signature product. Since the mid-80s, this has largely been the domain of athletes and sneakers, but we’ve seen it expand over recent decades into fashion lines and assorted accessories like jewelry and headphones. Even more recently we’ve seen the trend of celebrities buying in or launching their own booze, from Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila, to Matthew McConaughey’s Longbranch Wild Turkey collab and Walton Goggins’ Mulholland Distillery. Oh, and don’t forget bottled water brought to you by Jaden Smith (Just), Dwayne Johnson (Voss), and Gwyneth Paltrow (Flow).

It appears that we are now entering into a new phase of celebrity signature products, one that combines the scarcity of a limited-edition booze or sneaker, with the massive scale of something everybody loves.

Welcome to celebrity ice cream.

This week two very different arbiters of cool dropped their very own frozen treat collaborations. First up was pop star Selena Gomez, who managed a double dip collaboration, first on a song called . . . yep . . . “Ice Cream” made with K-pop stars Blackpink, and spinning that into her very own flavor for specialty ice-cream brand and chain Serendipity. It’s called Cookies & Cream Remix, and it’s pink vanilla ice cream with crunchy cookie bites and fudge bits.