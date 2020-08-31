This cabin was an Instagram sensation. Now it’s being copied all over the U.S.

Architect Drew Lang knows that not everybody can afford what he designs. Architecture—custom-designed homes, particularly—is expensive, and only a certain slice of the population has the money to commission their own personal design. But Lang wanted to create modern, architect-designed homes that could be purchased by people who aren’t mega-millionaires. So he bought some land, standardized a design, and built 26 of them .

Lang, principal of Lang Architecture, is now also a developer. His project, Hudson Woods, which is a few hours outside New York City, has been a runaway success: All the homes have been sold. The development features nearly identical cabin-like homes, each with a jewel box wall of windows looking in on the home’s all-wood interior and out on the woods themselves. With the design already set, buyers were given a selection of materials and furnishings to choose from to give a personal touch to what’s essentially a catalog home—albeit one that’s made the project’s thousands of Instagram followers swoon. With prices around $1 million, they’re not accessible to the average homebuyer, but it’s a start.

Now, his idea is spreading. In a stylish echo of the cookie-cutter factory spread of the American suburb, Hudson Woods has begun to replicate. Not all at once, and certainly not at the scale of the Levittowns and KB Homes that fractalized off interstate highways across the country. But Lang’s project is being licensed and franchised out like a successful burger stand—and one that has only become more appealing during the pandemic.

“When we set out to do the Hudson Woods project, it wasn’t our intention to replicate this or license the design. Not only did we not have the intention—it didn’t even occur to us,” says Lang. “And what happened naturally was people began asking us about licensing the design out of nowhere. It got to the point where there were so many inquiries we stopped tracking them.”

Ellen Leake was one of the people who reached out early on, about six years ago. She and her husband were planning on dipping their toes into real estate development, subdividing land they owned in northern Mississippi, near the college town of Oxford. Like Hudson Woods, they were thinking about creating 26 sites for homes on their rural lakefront property. And, as lovers of art and design, they wanted the architecture of these prospective homes to meet a certain standard.

“I can’t even remember the publication, but I read a blurb about Hudson Woods. It was just getting off the ground, and it caught my eye because I could see all the similarities,” Leake says. She reached out and set up a call with Lang. “I wondered how Drew could take a single design on a house and make it work for 26 sites. And so I told my partner and husband we’ve got to go see this. We’ve got to kick the tires,” she says.

A few months later, they were touring the model home at Hudson Woods with Lang. The modern feel of the house and the way it integrated itself into the landscape instantly appealed to Leake and her husband, and they hired Lang to design a version of the house for their project, now known as Splinter Creek. The house he designed features a similar wall of windows to the Hudson Woods house, a palette of hand-selected material finishes, and a slate of add-on architectural features such as porches, guest wings, and outdoor kitchens. Splinter Creek doesn’t prohibit buyers from bringing their own architects and designs, as long as they comply with a set of architectural guidelines. Still, Leake says Lang’s design fits so well on the site she hopes it will be used by more buyers. And because the plans are ready and the contractors lined up, they’d likely be cheaper than designing from the ground up.