How a beloved design institution came back from the brink

When the Bay Area locked down in response to COVID-19, the owners of iconic pottery studio Heath Ceramics found themselves utterly drained of creative energy. It was hard to set the company’s artistic direction or go into the studio to create a new glaze when faced with a looming existential threat. “The question became: How do you be creative, when you’re really worried about whether you can survive?” says co-owner Robin Petravic.

The coronavirus is the biggest business challenge that Petravic and Catherine Bailey have experienced since they bought Heath Ceramics in 2003. When California’s stay-at-home orders went into effect in March, Heath had to close its factory in Sausalito, California. That meant that once the company sold its existing inventory, there wasn’t any way to restock it. “We’re a small company without deep pockets,” Bailey says. “We had enough money in the bank to survive for six weeks without revenue.”

Heath Ceramics was founded in 1948 by potters Edith and Brian Heath. In the decades since, it’s become a beloved institution, especially in San Francisco. It collaborated with legendary chef Alice Waters to create the dinnerware for her restaurant Chez Panisse; customers can buy the iconic Chez Panisse line from Heath’s website. “The business doesn’t really belong to us,” Petravic says. “It is part of the creative identity and history of the Bay Area. Feeling that responsibility has sometimes been exhausting.”

When the coronavirus hit, Bailey says the issue wasn’t a lack of demand: Consumers seemed willing to invest in pieces for their home, since they’re spending so much time there. The problem was supply. Since the company makes all of its pottery locally, the lockdown made it nearly impossible to create new pieces.

Petravic recalls a critical moment about three months into lockdown. He went to the warehouse, which is usually packed with products, only to find empty shelves as far as the eye could see. For a moment, it seemed like a real possibility that the company might not make it. But Petravic and Bailey doubled down. They made a few painful layoffs. They applied for the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provided a much-needed infusion of cash. Tung Chiang, the artist who heads Heath’s experimental Clay Studio, tried to singlehandedly manufacture as many pieces as possible, alone at the pottery wheel. “It was a bridge,” Petravic says. “If the factory had been closed a few more months, we wouldn’t be here.”

In late May, the factory was able to reopen with social distancing protocols in place, allowing workers to make hundreds of pieces a day and start restocking the shelves. They’ve rehired some of those laid off and expect to continue doing so as business picks up. Four of its California retail locations are now open, and the company has created a curbside pickup option that’s been very popular. While revenue is down 30%, Bailey and Petravic say the company’s online sales are strong, thanks in part to the marketing team’s more frequent newsletters and blogs that go into intimate detail about how the pottery is made. “We never had the time to invest in e-commerce before, but that has been a fun, creative thing that has come out of this,” says Bailey. “We’re trying to capture what people feel about Heath in our stores, only digitally.”

But Bailey and Petravic keep coming back to the importance of creativity. They say it’s been hard for them and their team to express themselves through pottery when there are so many other things that require emotional energy. “We knew our job was to create, but there was such an instinct to curl up and protect ourselves,” Petravic says.