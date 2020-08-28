The competitive edge virtual learning provides during a downturn

With so much time being spent at home, many of us are taking advantage of the benefits of e-learning. And why not? It’s a convenient, cost-effective way of burnishing our skills or developing new ones, all while safely quarantined at home.

Even before the pandemic, e-learning was on the rise. Marketing research reports predicted that the online education market would hit $350 billion by 2025—and that was before COVID-19 forced everyone indoors.

Now, the many learning platforms spawned in recent years are seeing massive upticks in users: Coursera, which focuses on academic offerings, added 10 million new users between mid-March and mid-May. LinkedIn announced that in the first week of April alone, people watched 1.7 million hours of learning content on LinkedIn Learning. Udemy enrollments shot up 425 percent overall and increased 80 percent in business consumption. Add in the prestigious universities—such as Stanford and Harvard—that are making many of their courses available online, and there’s almost nothing you can’t learn from your home office or couch.

While current circumstances might have taken the option of in-class instruction off the table for now, there are many perks to e-learning that make it worthwhile, even without a global pandemic. Here are just a few.

Personalization

The desire to continue learning throughout life is a distinctly human trait. And in today’s ever-changing economy, it’s also necessary: According to a recent CEO PwC survey, 80% of respondents say that the need for new skills is their biggest business challenge.

For companies that offer educational resources to their employees, it’s important to consider the practical realities of their teams’ needs, or not—as Helen Smyth tells Harvard Business Review—”based on what groups think would be useful, but rather on what would actually enable someone to do something better or different at work.”

Luckily, machine learning algorithms can help take a lot of the guesswork out of how best to personalize lessons. E-learning platforms have troves of user data that can be deployed for very effective customization. For instance, if a student struggles with a particular concept in a course, the platform can recalibrate the content to give them extra help in that area.