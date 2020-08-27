Abbott’s rapid COVID-19 test: Here’s how it’s different from the rest

Abbott Laboratories has just been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for its pocket-sized, $5, 15-minute COVID-19 antigen test.

The test, called the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, has already been dubbed a “game changer” by the likes of Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Brett Giroir. Here’s what you need to know:

How does it work?

To use BinaxNOW, you stick a nasal swab into the device, and a colored line will show up if results are positive for the coronavirus. The swab, by the way, is shorter than the nasopharyngeal Q-tip you may have heard of.

The test is linked to a free mobile app, which lets users whose results are negative for the coronavirus display a “digital health pass.”

What’s different about it?

BinaxNOW is an antigen test, meaning it detects proteins that are present on the surface of the coronavirus. This differs from the standard polymerase chain reaction test, which detects the genetic sequence of the virus itself. While antigen tests are considered less accurate than PCR tests, they’re much faster—PCR tests typically take days to return results, stymieing healthcare providers across the country, but BinaxNOW has a turnaround time of just 15 minutes.

Also, BinaxNOW is cheap, costing just $5 compared to $15-$50 for other rapid tests on the market.

This all matters because public health officials say rapid, widespread testing is critical to stopping COVID-19 and would be key to letting citizens safely go back to schools and offices. Abbott’s rapid testing quickly identifies infectious patients for containment, and its low-cost, mass-production capabilities ensure those who need tests get them.