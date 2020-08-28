How TikTok could turn Walmart into an advertising powerhouse

Walmart is interested in going in with Microsoft to buy the U.S. operations of popular social video app TikTok, and the retailer’s motivation for buying in likely has a lot to do with digital ad dollars.

At first blush, you might imagine Walmart using TikTok as a video component to go along with the Walmart+ membership it plans to offer in answer to Amazon Prime. But TikTok is nothing like the long-form video Prime members get from Prime Video, and shouldn’t be morphed into that. TikTok should just be TikTok.

TikTok is a premier space for digital advertising. Walmart said in a statement that TikTok might present “an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses . . .”

Walmart is putting together all the pieces needed to sell programmatic advertising on its sites, similar to what Amazon has done. (Amazon now controls 8% of the digital ad space and its ad business is growing rapidly.) One of those sites could be TikTok.

Beyond the chance to run TikTok on its Azure cloud services, the reasons for Microsoft’s interest in TikTok are less obvious. Despite its emphasis these days on business-oriented cloud and productivity offerings, the company could benefit from staying plugged into consumers’ interests and perhaps collecting some data on TikTok’s young users. But it isn’t likely interested in dramatically ramping up its ad business. Microsoft still sells cost-per-click ads on its Bing search engine, but it’s turned much of its search and display ads business over to Verizon Media, gradually expanding the terms of a 2015 agreement in which AOL (which was then acquired by Verizon) assumed management of display, mobile, and video ad sales for Microsoft brands including Outlook, Xbox, and MSN.

The New York Times‘ Mike Isaac and Andrew Ross Sorkin report that Microsoft originally wanted to make a small investment in TikTok, but was pulled into a geopolitical drama after Trump decided to ban TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Walmart’s ads game

Digital advertising giants like Facebook and Google control two crucial assets–hugely popular consumer destinations, and heaps of unique personal data that they use to target advertisements at specific audiences at those destinations. Google captures what people search for, what videos they watch, and what they put in their calendars and emails. It uses such data to help brands target ads on YouTube via its advertising exchange. Facebook captures its users’ personal and social data and uses this information to connect advertisers with specific audiences on its social network. The targeting data isn’t sold, just loaned, and Google and Facebook are the exclusive brokers of targeted ad space on their platforms.