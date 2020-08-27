Lord & Taylor will close all stores with steep liquidation sales, starting today

The iconic luxury retailer, which became the country’s first department store in 1826, has announced that it will close all of its remaining stores with liquidation sales kicking off today.

The company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 2. It initially planned to keep 19 of its 38 locations open, but a few weeks later it cut the number to 14, before deciding this week that everything must go.

And indeed, everything must go. “Deep discounts plus departmental promotions will be effective throughout the sale process in store and online,” the company said in a statement. “Discounts apply to existing inventory, new store arrivals and on new categories not previously sold at these stores. The historic event will also feature the sale of in store fixtures, furniture, and equipment.”

Lord & Taylor, which was sold to clothing rental upstart Le Tote in 2019, has a long history of trailblazing: As America’s first department store, it pioneered the idea of the personal shopper, and following World War II, it was the first major retailer to be led by a woman.

It’s now the latest in a line of retail bankruptcies during the coronavirus pandemic. Fellow department stores J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, and Stein Mart all filed for bankruptcy in recent months, with J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus planning to stay in business while Stein Mart is liquidating.

And as department stores fall, the retail apocalypse marches on: Coresight Research estimates that roughly 25% of America’s 1,000 malls will shut down within five years, as the pandemic devastates apparel vendors, experiential shopping, and movie theaters, which make up roughly 90% of all mall tenants.