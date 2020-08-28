What a Biden-Harris administration might mean for AI’s future

If the Biden-Harris ticket wins in November, it will mark the first time that a sitting vice president is a digital native. Not only did Kamala Harris grow up digital, but she’s also spent much of her adult life in and around Silicon Valley, and her statewide campaigns have been backed by some of Silicon Valley’s top Democratic power brokers, including Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, and Marc Benioff, chief executive of Salesforce.

But being a digital native doesn’t necessarily mean that Harris will chart a wise course when it comes to regulating technology, particularly AI and facial recognition. As someone who has founded two AI startups, holds a dozen AI-related patents, and has worked on more than 1,000 AI projects, I can tell you that the way AI behaves in the laboratory is very different from what happens when you unleash AI into the real world. While Harris has proven that she understands the importance of this technology, it’s not clear how a Biden-Harris administration would regulate AI.

Harris has already shown a keen interest in how artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology can be misused. In 2018, Harris and a group of legislators sent pointed letters to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, documenting research showing how facial recognition can produce and reinforce racial and gender bias. Harris asked that the EEOC develop guidelines for employers on the fair use of facial analysis technologies and called on the FTC to consider requiring facial recognition developers to disclose the technology’s potential biases to purchasers.

As Harris pointed out in a 2019 address, “Unlike the racial bias that all of us can pretty easily detect when you get stopped in a department store or while you’re driving, the bias that’s built into technology will not be easy to detect.”

Harris posited a scenario in which an African American woman seeks a job at a company that uses facial analysis to assess how well a candidate’s mannerisms are similar to those of its top managers. If the company’s top managers are predominately white and male, the characteristics the computer is looking for may have nothing to do with job performance. Instead, they may be artifacts that only serve to perpetuate racism, while giving it the veneer of science.

While Harris has a track record of asking fundamental questions about how AI is implemented, it’s still unclear how exactly the Biden-Harris team views the government’s role in addressing algorithmic bias. Facial recognition is still a rapidly evolving part of AI, and it has been a lightning rod for criticism. However, AI is much more than facial recognition.

AI is the defining technological battlefield of our time, and countries have adopted very different battle strategies. China seems to believe that access to vast volumes of data is key to AI supremacy and is willing to accept almost any implementation of AI, including a vast, secret system of advanced facial recognition technology to track and control the Uighurs, a largely Muslim minority. The EU has taken a very cautious stance and has considered a five-year ban on facial recognition technologies in public settings. A handful of U.S. cities have proposed similar bans, as activists widely believe that facial recognition in its present form is unreliable and threatens civil rights. But an ultrasafe regulatory approach doesn’t necessarily lead to better outcomes. The EU has previously embraced heavy-handed technology regulations that don’t really solve the underlying problem, as in the case of the now-ubiquitous “cookie warnings” that most people just click through without reading.