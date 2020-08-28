7 reasons to sign up for the sixth Fast Company Innovation Festival

The Fast Company Innovation Festival is going online—and going global.

The annual festival, “Innovation for Good,” will highlight companies and individuals applying their creativity to solving some of the world’s most pressing societal and business challenges. The editors and organizers of this year’s event, which takes place Oct. 5-9, are making a virtue of it being virtual, highlighting speakers and cool workplaces and venues from around world.

Here are just seven reasons you won’t want to miss the festival:

Interviews with cultural game-changers such as Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, cofounders of Team Downey; Michelle Pfeiffer, actress and founder of Henry Rose, a clean fragrance company; and writer, producer, and actress Lena Waithe. Sessions with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, and Intel CEO Bob Swan—executives who are leading the conversation on the role of the corporation in the world. A panel on how the music industry will support artists post-pandemic, featuring Scooter Braun, singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez, and Shara Senderoff, president of music investment firm Raised in Space. NEW! One-on-one mentoring with executives from companies such as digital agency Work & Co. and brand studio Mythology. Workshops for attendees at every stage of their careers, from people just starting out to senior leaders, all with an eye toward thriving in a teleconferencing world. Virtual visits to cool companies and organizations all over the U.S. and beyond. Go behind the scenes at London’s Abbey Road Studios and designer Nate Berkus’s home. Opportunities to meet fellow attendees inside the festival’s unique platform. Think of it as purposeful networking, 2020 style.