Mail-in voting is widely accessible. State voting websites are not

Mail-in voting will be absolutely essential this year as the pandemic is still in full swing. And for many of us, requesting a ballot is fairly easy. You just go to your state’s website and order one.

But if you’re one of five Americans with a disability—ranging from color blindness to severe mobility limitations—it’s not necessarily that easy, even online. Because a recent analysis that tested the accessibility of all 50 states’ mail-in voting sites discovered something terrible: The average accessibility score was 77%, or what you might think of as a C+. Some outright failed, such as Alaska and Georgia, which each scored 20%. In fact, 20 states scored somewhere between a C and an F.

What is going on? It seems to be a product not just of carelessness, but perhaps of too much reliance on automated testing tools.

The study was spearheaded by Catharine McNally, accessibility lead at the digital agency Phase2, who published her results on Medium. McNally herself relies on a cochlear implant to hear and is used to encountering accessibility problems not just in her professional life, but in her daily life too. As she puts it with a laugh, “Don’t assume I can use ASL because I’m deaf. I don’t know ASL—find different options for communication!”

And that’s really the point of accessible design—also sometimes called universal design. You can’t create just one perfect interface for a single type of user. Instead, you need to use best practices to include the more nuanced edge cases, too. Maybe someone can’t use a mouse, so they rely on hitting “tab” on their keyboard to hop around the page. Or maybe someone can’t see, so they rely on speech software to read labeled parts of the page aloud.

But what if the tabs don’t work right on a page—as they don’t on 46% of the state voting sites? Or what if boxes where you type your name or address aren’t labeled, so the speech software doesn’t have anything to read—as on 20% of the state voting sites? Those users become stuck. The website just doesn’t work for them.

“I want states to realize, a lot of accessibility issues are just about being aware of one line of code,” says McNally. “That is everything to somebody else who needs that.”