How Red Rocks’ virtual festival is trying to replicate a live concert

On Tuesday night, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers took to the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre , the celebrated Denver-area outdoor auditorium built into a natural rock formation. From their seats, the audience could see Bridgers and her band on stage, clad in full bodysuits that glowed with a skeleton design. Behind them, images were projected on the rock walls of the amphitheater.

But, in accordance with pandemic restrictions, the audience’s seats were on their couches at home, far from Bridgers and the venue. This was the first night of Red Rocks Unpaused, a three-night live-streamed music festival. Like live streams on Facebook and other popular platforms, the Red Rocks Unpaused platform lets viewers chat with one another and send emoji-style symbols that are displayed alongside the stream. But the stream of smiling and winking faces was also at times projected onto the rock formation, and comments from the chat appeared above the stage, meaning home viewers could still make their presence known in the auditorium even if they couldn’t actually set foot there. Viewers could also vote on the colors of images, such as an animation showing a liquid pouring down the walls of the venue.

It’s an experience that will continue through the rest of the concert series, which included performances by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby on Wednesday. Country artists Sam Hunt and Brett Young are set to appear Thursday night.

“Meaningful connections are just the most important thing for us, whether it’s an experiential activation or a digital activation,” says Charlie Smith, account supervisor at Madwell, a Brooklyn marketing agency that worked on the project with Verizon-affiliated wireless carrier Visible, which hosted the event. “That was a gap that was missing in a lot of these live streams that were popping up.”

Fans can even vote on the encore songs played by each artist, starting with Bridgers and rockers Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, who followed her onstage. “What song are we playing?” Bridgers asked, as an onscreen message revealed the audience picked her 2017 song “Scott Street,” with its “Don’t be a stranger” closing line.

Viewers can choose between three camera views: one traditional, curated concert feed panning the stage and zooming in on performers; one “rock cam” focusing on the rock formation itself and what’s projected there; and a “high cam” giving a bird’s-eye view of the venue. With no audience present, the stage has been relocated to the center of the scenic amphitheater. Streaming is available through the official site and through Twitter.

The experience isn’t the same as going to a live concert, of course: At times, as performers bantered with bandmates onstage, the lack of cheering and laughter made the experience feel eerie, seemingly for audience members and performers alike. While switching from one camera view to another is an option not available when physically attending a concert, the slight delay in toggling does distract a bit from the performance—maybe the at-home equivalent of being bumped by a nearby fan or setting out for the bathroom or bar.