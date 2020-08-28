How we pulled off an all-virtual intern program this summer

For a decade, my company’s summer interns flew in from around the world to MongoDB’s New York City headquarters for an immersive mentoring program that serves as an important talent pipeline for our engineering team. But as the city became the epicenter of the pandemic earlier this year, we, like many companies , had to make a difficult decision.

Should we cancel and disappoint the college students, who depend on internships to help land a job? We decided “no,” and in mid-April we announced our 10th intern class would be our first that was fully virtual.

It turned out to be the right decision for MongoDB and our 18,000 customers. MongoDB is a database platform that provides the back-end infrastructure used by many popular apps, including the online game Fortnite. From our founding, we’ve been competing with the biggest companies from both a technology standpoint and for engineering talent. One-third of our software engineering workforce is former interns, including 20% of those at manager-level positions or higher. Our intern and New Grad programs allow students to work with our engineers to contribute code and collaborate on product features that our customers use to drive their business. We’re proud of the retention rates and diverse group that feeds into our New Grad hire program. Mentorship is a key part of what makes the program so successful and scalable.

As the summer winds down, we wanted to share our main takeaways to help guide future virtual programs for recruiters and mentors:

Remote Logistics Planning

In total, we had 85 interns across different states and countries. We held mentor training that was centered around the remote environment and touched on biases specific to remote work, such as how an internet connection or the background of a Zoom call can impact judgment. For incoming interns, we encouraged an “ask me anything” (AMA) approach so they knew what to expect before their official start date.

Keeping It Fun

The in-person experience of past programs allowed our interns to build relationships in organic ways. You never know who you might meet in the hallway or spark a conversation with while in the kitchen. To replicate the in-person experience, we developed networking opportunities through virtual meetings to allow our interns opportunities to meet as many of their colleagues across the engineering organization and other teams as they would in a live office environment.

We had a mix of fun activities, including a virtual cooking class led by a chef where we shipped everyone ingredients for pizza and made our own via Zoom. We also did a murder mystery in part with the Met Museum and participated in a virtual “escape the room” challenge. An executive speaking series let our interns hear directly from different leaders at the company in informal roundtable conversations.