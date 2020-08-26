UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:21 pm

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos just became the world’s first $200 billionaire

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos just became the world’s first $200 billionaire
[Photos: Seattle City Council/Wikimedia Commons; Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash; NeONBRAND/Unsplash]
By Connie Lin1 minute Read

As Americans devastated by the coronavirus pandemic sit in their homes—jobless, cooking in bulk, praying for a single $1,200 check to arrive by mail—Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quietly became the world’s first-ever $200 billionaire.

Bezos’s net worth cleared the record $200 billion mark Wednesday, when shares of his online shopping company reached $3,403.64. Around $82 billion of his net worth was added this year, after the pandemic catapulted e-commerce and contactless purchasing into the stratosphere. The tech titan, who also owns space company Blue Origin, is one of only three people on Earth with a 12-figure fortune. His wealth now dwarfs that of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with $123 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $106 billion (scrubs!).

Amazon shares continue to climb midday Wednesday, reaching $3,434.09 hours before the closing bell. Who knows how high they’ll go?! The rest of us can only watch as King Bezos counts his cash from his contactless throne.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life