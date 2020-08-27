White men are awakening to systemic racism. Now is their moment to act

The current global crisis has exacerbated inequities that have existed for far too long. Across the country, we’ve heard a call to action that cannot be ignored.

Customers, employees, and shareholders are demanding an end to systemic bias that is built into the fabric of our institutions—including the workplace. Companies that fail to respond with meaningful commitment to change face reputational and competitive risks. As a result, this is a rare moment when company leaders can step back, evaluate, and reimagine corporate culture for the benefit of all.

For many years corporate leaders have called on diversity & inclusion practitioners to help fix the ever-present issue of representation. However, exhaustive resources have been put toward workplace initiatives that failed to sufficiently acknowledge the entrenched bias and systemic racism that often underpin company culture and undermine pursuit of full inclusion.

In recent months, white men have been awakening to realities of racism and expressing a desire to step forward as allies. Now is the critical moment to engage them and set expectations for action.

Few studies exist on white male concept of belonging and attitudes toward diversity and inclusion in the workplace. For this reason, my organization, the Center for Talent Innovation, recently conducted a national survey to explore the topic. Our study focused on “majority men” in the professional workforce, which we defined as cisgender straight men who share the same race and ethnicity as most people around them at work (not surprising, 95% of these men are white). We asked their unvarnished views on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

On the surface, the data seems hopeful: 42% of the men in our sample, including 62% of executive and C-suite leaders, say diversity and inclusion is “very” or “extremely” important to them at work. This category of “true believers,” as we call them, say they aren’t threatened or frightened or angry about the push for diverse representation. They’re working to educate themselves and build bridges across differences. These respondents are aware of their relative privilege and are on a journey toward recognizing and understanding their own biases. We also found that a large group (32%) of these majority men see diversity and inclusion as “somewhat” important. And only 10% of our survey sample staunchly oppose diversity and inclusion at work.

So, why haven’t companies made greater progress? So, if data reveals most of these men hold positive or neutral feelings toward diversity and inclusion, and nearly two-thirds of executive level majority male leaders are passionate supporters, why do so many women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ professionals face persistent barriers to success in the workplace?