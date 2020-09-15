How to build a better work culture during tough times

Close contact with customers is the entire point of Cassie Sampson’s East Village Spa in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. She and her long-tenured staff of 20 provide massage therapy, facials, body waxing, and other types of hands-on personal care that were derailed by the shutdowns and social distance of the pandemic.

This has been Sampson’s toughest year as a business owner, a fact somewhat alleviated by her close relationship with staff. She’s candid with employees about her spa’s overall revenue picture, she says, which helps when she makes difficult or unpopular decisions, such as not quickly reinstating lucrative services out of caution for her team, though regulations would allow them. “Employees trust I make hard decisions for the right reasons, and I’m trying to keep this business alive and afloat for the long term,” she says. “So they’re willing to accept some short-term sacrifice.”

Meg Burdick can empathize as a human resources specialist and freight claims manager for Soniq Transportation and Warehouse in Kent, Washington. She helped oversee a wave of temporary layoffs among a staff of 50. Soniq, an essential business, kept rolling through the early months of the pandemic as employee health concerns spiked. “Letting people know the layoffs are temporary, plus an overall transparency and sense of working together, have made us a stronger team,” Burdick says.

Transparency and clear communication are the kinds of trust-building practices that have seen businesses through this tough time. They’re essential in helping to sustain morale, ingenuity, and productivity during a crisis. But how does a business leader rise to this challenge?

Amy Friedrich, president of U.S. Insurance Solutions for Principal Financial Group®, often hears from leaders about the benefits of connectivity with employees. Family and work are two main hubs in our lives for establishing close connections, she says, and too often the latter lacks deliberate and consistent nurturing of its culture. “Intentionally building a work culture—a set of behaviors, practices, and beliefs—to increase connectivity can help make employees happier and lessen fear and uncertainty,” she says. “And that leads to better work.”

Business owners must strike the right balance between acknowledging fear and anxiety as valid reactions to a crisis, Friedrich adds, while offering employees a confident path forward with ample reassurance. Here are five ways to building an intentional and improved work culture:

1. Communicate consistently with employees.

Soniq’s proactive employee education on evolving health guidelines helps reduce fear, Burdick says, as delivery drivers interact with dozens of clients daily.