These ad makers are hell-bent on taking down Trump. Here’s who has the goods

This rather eventful election season has lately become a content-creation gold rush in one area in particular: advertisements against Donald Trump.

Perhaps it’s because certain people think Americans need all the help they can get against the QAnon misinformation spreading on social media. Maybe it’s so-called Never Trump Republicans trying to curry favor with a potentially ascendant Democrat administration. Could be that these ads are just where the hot action is right now, and creatives are making them for the love of the game. (Probably not!)

In any case, the internet airwaves are currently clogged with attention-grabbing odes to Trump’s malevolent brand of incompetence—and worse.

Just this week, Book of Eli filmmaker Albert Hughes came off the bench with his contribution to the genre, and noted criminal Michael Cohen took his face turn against his former boss “Mr. Trump” to its logical conclusion with a similar-themed ad of his own. The Hughes ad is an almost subliminal assault of descriptive words flashing by, with corresponding images of Trump embodying them, while the Cohen ad is a capsule version of his whole shtick since he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations (among other things) two years ago, which is pointing out all the crimes he was privy to during his long tenure as Trump’s “fixer,” whatever the hell that means.

As John Mulaney might say, we’re well past that.

Imagine a Trump voter who has made it through the last four years with their support intact having a dark night of the soul after seeing the word “skulduggery” and an image of Trump looking shifty.

Imagine that same person or their ideological twin deciding that a fallen-on-hard-times Michael Cohen’s word is the one they will finally take over the living avatar of all their grievances.