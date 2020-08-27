How this small sensor startup became essential to helping California deal with toxic wildfire smoke

Over the last 12 days, wildfires have burned more than 1.2 million acres of land in California, an area collectively larger than Delaware. As the smoke pours into cities like San Francisco, making the air dangerous to breathe, many people aren’t turning to government sites to check the air quality, but to PurpleAir , a tiny startup that maps air quality using sensors in backyards.

Even in large cities, the government typically has only a handful of EPA-certified air quality monitors and updates the readings at most every hour with an hourly average. But the level of pollution can be different even inside the same neighborhood, and can quickly change. The PurpleAir map, which is dotted with data from dozens of devices in San Francisco, sometimes shows areas of clean air immediately adjacent to places where smoke is trapped.

“You could say, well, ‘let’s go one block that way, and we might get out of the smoke,'” says PurpleAir founder Adrian Dybwad. “You can tell that if you’re dealing with real-time data. If you’re looking at averages, you might get there and find that it’s changed.”

Dybwad, based in Salt Lake City, started the company as a side project in 2015 because he wanted to better understand the pollution in his own neighborhood, where he could see dust blowing from a gravel mine nearly every day. He experimented with various sensors and settled on a type that uses lasers to measure particles in the air. The light reflects off the particles and the sensors use that reflection to estimate the size and number of particles. He built monitors that combine the sensors with wi-fi to share the data, and initially gave them away, but began selling them as the demand grew. The company, which now has 10 employees, has distributed 1,500 indoor sensors and 7,000 outdoor sensors so far.

The launch of the startup coincided with the growth of megafires in California, where wildfires happen naturally, but climate change has dramatically increased their scale and destruction. In the fall of 2015, a major fire in the North Bay destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings, followed by another in 2017 that destroyed 5,600 buildings, and a third major fire in 2018 that burned 459,000 acres. In 2018, the Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise and blanketed the Bay Area in smoke for days. Two of the fires currently burning are the second and third-largest fires in the state’s recorded history. Major wildfires are also burning in Colorado. As the fires have grown this month, PurpleAir has seen roughly a 1000% increase in traffic to its map.

Each fire poses an immediate threat to life and property; in California, more than 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the current fires, and seven people have died. But the smoke also causes health problems, including heart and lung issues (it may also worsen COVID-19.) Knowing when it’s relatively safe to go outside is key, but the official tools aren’t adequate.