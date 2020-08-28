How companies can support neurodiverse employees who choose to ‘come out’

I was diagnosed with autism at the age of 41. Like many other women on the spectrum, I’d become an expert at masking my differences—even from myself—and mimicking others to fit in. It wasn’t until I got a high score on an informal autistic masking quiz that I realized just how differently I experienced the world compared to those around me.

We all carry a bias that other people think the same way we do, but this can be harmful to ourselves and others. In the workplace, in particular, this bias can prevent companies from supporting neurodiverse employees and recognizing their unique challenges. Fortunately, I work at a company where I felt comfortable “coming out” as autistic. As awareness of neurodiversity has grown, this is a conversation that more people are choosing to have with their managers and HR teams.

When handled with empathy and preparation, managers can use these conversations to learn about an employee’s unique needs and better support them. But when mishandled, it can be extremely damaging and further stigmatize those with disabilities.

The experience I had coming out as a queer woman was much different than coming out as autistic, which shows how far we still have to go before neurodiversity is embraced and normalized. Many people know what to say when a friend or colleague comes out as LGBTQ. But when I came out about my autism diagnosis, I heard responses like “Are you sure?” or “Oh, don’t put that label on yourself,” that were far from helpful.

Companies must be ready to handle these conversations with grace and have processes in place to support neurodiverse employees regardless of whether they choose to disclose.

Prepare for a neurodiversity conversation

Let’s be clear: Employers have a responsibility to create a work environment that empowers all of its people to succeed. The burden should not always fall on employees to disclose disabilities or walk employers through how to best support them. Ideally, managers and HR professionals will take the time to get to know each employee and their needs on a personal level.

If a neurodiverse employee does choose to “come out,” managers should know ahead of time how to respond in such a crucial moment. The right response can be as simple as saying “I’m really glad you told me,” or, most important, “What can I do as a leader to support you?”