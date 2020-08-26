Airbnb is the hottest startup for stock options right now, and it’s not even close

Massive disruptions to the travel industry have not dimmed interest in Airbnb as an investment vehicle.

The home-sharing giant, which is expected to move forward with an IPO this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, was cited as the most wanted stock option in a poll of accredited investors this summer. That’s according to EquityBee, a company that helps startup employees acquire stock options by pairing them up with investors and providing them with capital.

Investors on the EquityBee platform showed more enthusiasm for Airbnb than any other startup, and it wasn’t even close. According to internal data EquityBee collected from the “wish lists” that investors mark on their dashboards, twice as many investors marked Airbnb as their most preferred stock option when compared to the No. 2 company on the list—the trading platform eToro.

Here are the top 10 companies:

Airbnb

eToro

Houzz

Palantir Technologies

monday.com

JFrog

Databricks

Stripe

Hippo

Snowflake

A few of those companies filed paperwork for initial public offerings in just the last few days—including Snowflake, JFrog, and Palantir—so the race to be the next hot exit is definitely on.

But Airbnb has the most buzz of the bunch, even if its sheen has diminished over the past few months with would-be travelers saying closer to home. According to CB Insights, the company is still among the world’s most valuable startups. Count investors among those who are banking on a triumphant return for the travel industry.

The IPO market has been surprisingly robust this year, with well-received offerings from the tech-focused companies like Lemonade and ZoomInfo making headlines in recent months.