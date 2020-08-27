Try this strategy to eliminate Zoom fatigue and help teams collaborate

While remote work initially skyrocketed out of necessity due to COVID-19–increasing from 43% of office workers doing so at least one day a week to 83%, according to PwC –it will continue long after it’s required out of practicality and preference. PwC also found that 83% of office workers want to work remote at least one day a week even after COVID-19 isn’t a concern, and Gartner research from July found that 82% of organizations plan to let employees continue to work remotely at least some of the time.

Having a mix of remote and in-office workers—a hybrid team—can be tremendous for employee productivity and engagement, but only if managed properly.

Managers need to keep their teams well connected, as there is an extremely strong correlation between collaboration

and productivity. Research by the Institute for Corporate Productivity and Babson College found that companies that

promote collaborative working are five times more likely to be high performing. And a Harvard Business Review analysis of a decade’s worth of data on collaboration and financial performance across dozens of organizations not only found that collaboration has a huge impact on whether employees and companies thrive, but the correlation is even greater during crises.

Facilitating strong collaboration is particularly critical for hybrid teams to avoid creating an “in-group” and an “out-group.” Unfortunately, the apparent solution here—encouraging continual collaboration through traditional video meetings, chat, email, etc.—doesn’t always work.

During the first few months of the remote work surge, workers became so exhausted by and resentful of video meetings that “video fatigue” became a buzzword and countless psychologists and other experts examined why it occurs.

The general consensus: Too many traditional video meetings becomes draining because our brains have to work much harder to process everything and make up for all the nonverbal cues we’re missing from in-person interactions (especially in the gallery view when you can see all participants). The psychologists also found that too many traditional video meetings can be draining because people tend to be excessively self-aware and self-conscious, which can cause stress and exacerbate performance anxiety. And of course, people can simply be overloaded with meetings.

Fortunately, it’s possible to keep hybrid teams well connected while minimizing all of these issues. Managers should

replace many traditional video meetings with “unstructured meetings” that are video-based but don’t have an agenda,

strict time limits, or expectations regarding joining or being responsive. You can host an ongoing video meeting on a TV in the office during a set time (e.g. several hours several times a week) and point a webcam toward the office so that remote workers can drop in and work virtually alongside their in-office colleagues at their own convenience.