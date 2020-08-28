COVID-19 decimated NYC businesses. This free program is helping them recover

Like many commercial areas around the world, the 82nd Street Partnership in Queens has been struggling through the pandemic. As a predominantly immigrant neighborhood on the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum, the district’s 200 member businesses have been grappling with conditions that have disproportionately exacerbated the impacts of COVID-19.

“If you talk to people in the neighborhood, everyone knows someone who has either been sick or died from COVID,” says Leslie Ramos, executive director of the 82nd Street Partnership. On one single corner, three business owners died.

So when Ramos was approached during the peak of the outbreak about a new program to help underresourced neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic, she immediately signed up. The program, which was created by nonprofits the Van Alen Institute and the Urban Design Forum, is called Neighborhoods Now. It pairs community organizations such as the 82nd Street Partnership with teams of architects and designers who work pro bono to help local businesses reopen and weather the current economic storm.

“We are having people not just losing money but being pushed farther down into the economic difficulties they’ve been struggling with their entire lives,” Ramos says. “So I felt like this allowed us to have a little bit of equity and equality for these businesses and their ability to survive.”

Neighborhoods Now launched in May in five hard-hit neighborhoods across New York City. Each was paired with a team of designers from dozens of firms who’ve volunteered to help, including Arup, COOKFOX, Henning Larsen, KPF, and Moody Nolan. They’ve been collaborating directly with community groups to design ways to help businesses reopen, including everything from outdoor restaurant seating to multilingual signage about mask requirements to workshops on how to get loans from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The goal of the program is to rethink how local organizations and governments serve the unique needs of different communities in times of struggle, says Deborah Marton, executive director of the Van Alen Institute. “When you have a crisis like we’ve had with the pandemic and frankly like we’ve had other times, like with [Hurricane] Sandy, underresourced communities need a different kind of support. And the traditional way that the city provides support, like putting stuff on websites that you can download to help yourself, it just doesn’t work in underresourced communities,” she says.

Some of the solutions have been seemingly straightforward but underscore how financial and language barriers can be a challenge. For the businesses in the 82nd Street Partnership, Ramos says many were worried about reopening or moving seating into the streets. “Some businesses were able to get up and running and create beautiful outdoor seating areas, but we have a lot that didn’t even know where to start,” she says. “They were afraid of the consequences, if there would be fines, or they didn’t have the creativity or the time to pull together the people and the resources needed to do this type of work.”