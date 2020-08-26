The IRS is sending out 50,000 stimulus checks next month: Here’s who gets one

With Democratic and Republican lawmakers still at odds, it’s unknown when, or if, the majority of Americans will get another stimulus check. However, there’s some good news: The IRS is sending out another round of stimulus checks to 50,000 Americans next month. Here’s what you need to know:
- This next round of checks is an attempt to rectify a previous problem in which individuals did not receive some or all of their original Economic Impact Payment (EIP or “stimulus check”) due to the funds being diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.
- The IRS says this catch-up-payment is due to be issued in “early-to-mid-September.”
- The payment will be physically mailed in the form of a check, and the value of the check will be for the “portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse’s debt.”
- In order to get one of these checks, affected individuals needed to submit Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, as well as their federal income tax return for 2019.
- However, the IRS says it’s aware some affected individuals did not file Form 8379—and they do not have to. The IRS says it will automatically issue the portion of the original EIP that was applied to the other spouse’s debt for these people “at a later date,” yet there is currently no time frame when that date may be.
If you think you’re eligible for this round of Economic Impact Payment checks, you can check the status of your payment on the IRS’s Get My Payment tool page.