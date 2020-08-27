This 169-year-old, customer-owned company can teach us a lot about stakeholder capitalism

Roger Crandall, chairman and CEO of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, presides over a company that was founded in 1851 and boasts a customer who has had an insurance policy for 92 years. That kind of longevity—plus the MassMutual’s structure as a policyholder-owned mutual company—affords Crandall an opportunity to think about the long-term health and viability of the business rather than short-term results. He spoke with Fast Company about running a company for the benefit of customers rather than shareholders, and what CEOs who want to move toward “stakeholder capitalism” can learn from his experiences.

Fast Company: How does running a mutual company—one that is owned by your customers rather than public shareholders—change the way you lead? Does it encourage long-term thinking?

Roger Crandall: Most people have no idea what the heck a mutual company is. And then when they hear about it, they’re intrigued about how that fits with kind of the long-term nature of what we do [as an insurer]. Having to think about one set of constituents in such a long-term business is hugely valuable. The whole time I’ve been at the company, I’ve been able to think five to 10 years out, and not measure things on a monthly or quarterly basis. We compare ourselves on an operating basis to public companies, so we are as efficient as we can be, but I have no idea what someone on The Street thinks we’re going to earn in the second quarter. It just doesn’t drive what we do. And that, that I think is a really powerful and good combination.

FC: You sit on the Business Roundtable, which has announced a shift away from shareholder primacy and toward stakeholder capitalism. What insights can you share with CEOs of public companies who are taking a more holistic approach to thinking about the business and its constituencies?

RC: I think public company CEOs do think about customer-centricity. Lots of them that I’ve talked to also firmly believe if you don’t have great relationships with customers, obviously, but also your employees and the communities where you do business, you can’t really build a successful operation. What was interesting to me when this came up at the Business Roundtable was how resoundingly it was accepted.

We’re at this interesting point right now where large American businesses are helping drive change in a way that the political system struggled to do. If you think about LGBTQ equality, large businesses played a very significant role there. I think businesses are going play a huge role on social and racial justice. When I talk to our employees, particularly our younger employees, those are table stakes. They want to be at a company that has a purpose that they think of is aligning with what they see as being important.

FC: How does the inherent long-term nature of your business impact your company culture?