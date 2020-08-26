4 ways to squeeze in social time while working remotely

If you’re working remotely and living in a home overflowing with people 24/7, you may find yourself thinking creatively about how you can find a corner away from the distractions. On the other hand, if your life is a little too quiet right now or you’re just looking for new social outlets, there are ways you can integrate social interaction into your workdays—and still get stuff done.

As a time management coach, here is what I recommend you do and don’t do to structure social interactions into your workdays.

Eat together



Regardless of what you tell yourself, you’re not that productive when a third of yourself is trying to eat, another third is trying to read, and another third is trying to type without getting crumbs all over your keyboard.

Instead of eating at your computer, take a real lunch break. If you’re working from home, that could include eating with your family, your housemates, or a colleague—virtually. If you’re in the office, you can connect with coworkers face-to-face over food. Maybe you can’t take a real lunch break every day—but stopping your workflow while you eat even a few days a week can increase your sense of connection and camaraderie.

Consider doing the same with coffee breaks. When you’re in the office, moments of connection over an espresso run or the coffee pot are easy. But if you’re working from home, try sipping your joe with your family or neighbor.

Dial up a connection

Another way to integrate social time into your workdays is to call someone when you’re in transition. For example, if you’re taking a walk as a break in the afternoon, call a friend while you’re out. If you need to drive to the store, catch up with a coworker on the way.

And if you take breaks to run to the grocery store or take a pet for a walk, make it a social break too by reaching out to someone instead of scrolling on your phone and only adding to your screen time.