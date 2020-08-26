Why you’re feeling work-from-home burnout—and what can be done

When quarantines and stay-at-home orders swept across the country in March, many workers thought they’d be back in the office in a few weeks—a couple of months, tops. But as COVID-19 continued to surge and spike in areas that tried to get back to business as usual, employers revisited their policies, and some made the call to continue virtual work into 2021.

On the plus side, workers could at least make plans to upgrade their home office or move to a different location entirely. On the other, many workers are logging extra hours, juggling additional care-taking responsibilities, and the stress of a global pandemic and a recession—all of which puts them at risk for burnout.

“Working from an office often helps create built-in boundaries around the day, designating work time and non-work time such as morning commutes and lunch breaks,” says Lauren Whitt, Google’s well-being and resilience lead. Now that many of us are working from home, Whitt says we’re facing decision fatigue around when the workday will begin and end. “Unexpected disruptions at home can also contribute to depleting our mental energy,” she adds.

A FlexJobs and Mental Health survey of more than 1,500 respondents revealed that three-quarters of them said they experienced burnout at work. The survey also found that 40% of those polled say they experienced burnout specifically since the pandemic, and 37% reported working longer hours.

Creating new habits

Whitt says the virtual work environment requires new skills and routines. At Google, she says, thousands have taken resilience training virtually. “These trainings are focused on applying gratitude in times of adversity,” says Whitt: “awareness of what sparks and drains our energy, as well as new strategies to invest in rest and recovery.”

For those who want to try an exercise in building resilience at home, Whitt says, “Ask yourself ‘what’s important right now?’ when you’re feeling overwhelmed.” The question allows you to identify your values and apply them to the present moment, she says. “It can also help you choose what to concentrate on, like an important work task, a family priority, or taking a personal moment to pause and reset.”

How employers can help

Clint Lee was among those workers feeling fried, he says. When the cofounder and CEO of OneDay, a Dallas, Texas-based video technology company, started to hit a wall, he took his family out to a cabin in Colorado for a few weeks for a change of scenery. When he got back home, Lee decided to help his employees recharge in a similar way. In August, OneDay started its “New Digs” initiative, which allows four employees and their families per month to work from an Airbnb in the location of their choosing, with the company covering the cost of two to four days (depending on the location). Those slots filled up immediately. As the months wear on, Lee is betting that a remote refresher will help his staff stay motivated and support their mental health.