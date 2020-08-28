One thing that the pandemic could be changing? Meeting lengths

As more people work from home, one feature of the typical workday appears to be changing shape: the humble meeting. This essential workday function, once carried out in conference rooms, cafés, or in the office kitchen, is becoming more frequent—and with more meetings comes a longer day overall.

In a recently released working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, researchers looked at email and calendar data from more than 3 million workers. They found that the average workday has been extended by 48.5 minutes since pre-COVID-19 times, from 9.84 hours to a whopping 10.75 hours.

This could mean that workers are simply working longer, perhaps because they’re using the time they previously spent commuting to get more done. Or it could be they’re following less regimented schedules.

“It’s unclear if that means that employees are actually working longer days, or if they’re working more irregular hours, like sending emails at night,” says Evan DeFilippis, first author of the research paper and a PhD candidate at Harvard Business School. “It’s probably a combination of both, but in any case, it’s an interesting finding that people’s working hours are very clearly more irregular than they were prior to COVID-19 lockdowns.”

Longer workdays and more meetings

In addition to longer workdays, the frequency and number of meetings is increasing, the researchers found. But people are also spending less time in these meetings. Percentage-wise, meeting attendance is increasing by 12.9%. According to the paper’s authors, the average length of a meeting has declined by 20.1%, from 1 hour to 0.79 hours, while the average meeting count rose from 5.9 meetings prior to coronavirus lockdowns to 6.9 meetings.

That rings true for Ruth Kowitz, a senior growth product manager at meal kit company Sun Basket. She says she’s noticing more “bite-size meetings” versus longer 30- or 60-minute sessions. “[Before] COVID-19, our company wasn’t seeing a lot of 15-minute meetings pop up on the calendar—but now, we’re trying to be more mindful and respectful of people’s time, while also giving people breaks throughout the day.”

There may be a few things causing the reduction in meeting length: