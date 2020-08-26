This one decision helped an investment firm radically diversify its intern program

Habits are easy to fall into, including when you’re hiring. Capital Group , a global investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, had created a robust internship program, but each summer the new class would look much like the last. Company leaders decided it was time to expand the opportunity.

“We had been going to the same set of schools, such as the Ivy Leagues and other well-known schools, and we realized we were limiting ourselves,” says Karin Pearson, vice president of talent acquisition at Capital Group. “We decided we could find more diverse talent if we took a broader approach.”

At first, the firm expanded the number of schools from which it scouted, but it wasn’t enough. “We began to recognize a pattern in hiring managers with an unconscious bias toward top schools or the schools where they had attended,” says Pearson. “We knew there were fantastic candidates at lesser known schools that may have been overlooked in the past.”

So, company leaders decided to take it a step further, adopting a program called “Rid the Résumé.”

A new way of interviewing

Managers interviewed candidates without knowing their background. The idea was to get to know the candidate through behavioral-based interview questions about background, experience, work ethic, and thought process, instead of focusing on their school experience.

“It was a challenge at first,” admits Pearson. “Managers were used to looking at the résumé and asking questions from that. We had a really good group of managers who were open-minded and willing to try a new process. They saw the value at having a more diverse group of interns.”

To prep managers and create a level playing field, manages were instructed to ask the same set of competency-based interviews questions to everyone. In addition, the HR department created a video for candidates so they would know what to expect.