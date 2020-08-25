Why Fitbit calls its newest wearable a ‘health smartwatch’

The last time Fitbit had any really big news was last November, when it agreed to become part of Google in a $2.1 billion deal . More than nine months later, the planned transaction is still undergoing scrutiny by regulators . Along with privacy advocates, they’re concerned about what Google might do with the data Fitbit collects about users of its wearables.

But Fitbit, still an independent company, isn’t in a holding pattern. It just announced the Fitbit Sense, an all-new smartwatch that will arrive in late September along with another new smartwatch (the Fitbit Versa 3) and tracker (the Fitbit Inspire 2) that update existing products in the lineup.

Given Fitbit’s history—it established the fitness-tracker category a dozen years ago—it’s no shocker that the Sense focuses on healthy living as its core reason for being, even more than the Apple Watch does nowadays. But during Fitbit’s virtual press conference for journalists—with Fitbit executives walking through the announcements in front of a simulated balmy tropical-island background, complete with soothing wave sound effects—the company tried to stake out ground for the $329 Sense as the first product in a new category: the “health smartwatch.”

That claim is based on the device’s profusion of sensors and the software that takes advantage of them. The Sense builds on the heart-related functionality of previous Fitbits with a new ECG app—to be available once it’s passed FDA review—that lets you check for signs of atrial fibrillation, a leading cause of strokes, by touching the watch’s corners for 30 seconds. You’ll be able to download an ECG report to share with your doctor. (Apple has also been working on turning its Watch into a tool for detecting AFib.)

In addition, an improved version of Fitbit’s heart-rate PurePulse sensor and software will monitor your heart rate continuously and notify you if it finds it to be abnormally high or low.

For us as a business, it’s not just about the devices, but it’s also about the experience beyond the device.” Fitbit CEO James Park

Also new: An EDA (Electrodermal Activity) app that’s designed to detect stress. Basically, it’s a sweaty-hands detector—press your palm to the watch’s surface and it takes a reading. Coupled with factors such as your own self-assessment of your emotional state and the data the watch collects about your sleep patterns, Fitbit will calculate a Stress Management Score and provide advice for de-stressing if appropriate.