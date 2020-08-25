What magic can teach us about the future of technology, according to an MIT magician

In a live-streamed talk for this year’s SIGGRAPH computer graphics conference, magician Marco Tempest demonstrated a flock of drones that responded to his spoken and gestured commands, forming a ring around him and even following his orders to insert themselves into a box.

Tempest, the head of New York’s Magic Lab and a magician who frequently works with digital technology, might be an illusionist, but the drones were completely real. The illusion was in their behavior, he revealed: The drones were preprogrammed to follow coded routes, guided in part by lines on a carpet below Tempest, and didn’t pay any attention to what Tempest was doing. Their seeming obedience and collaboration was just the result of each device’s individual program.

“You could say it’s the illusion of interactivity you’re experiencing when you’re watching my drones,” Tempest, who has been a director’s fellow at the MIT Media Lab and taught a course there on using magic as technology design inspiration, told the streaming audience for the talk at the Association for Computing Machinery’s well-known graphics conference. “They would do everything they do without me even being there.”

The demonstration was more than just a clever trick: It’s an example of how techniques from magic, which Tempest says blends elements of technology and psychology, can be used to see how people react to the potential machines of tomorrow.

“New technologies tend to be magical when we first see them,” said Tempest, in a talk that used augmented reality to place Tempest on a virtual stage. As he spoke, quotes appeared on screen animated with voiceovers, in a style reminiscent of a Ken Burns documentary, from past visionaries including Alice in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll and celebrated magician Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin.

Obedient drone swarms aren’t on the market yet, but by simulating them, it’s possible to see how people react to and think about the various forms they could take. In general, Tempest said, it’s important to seek advice early on from a wide variety of people in crafting user experiences—a term he associated with his illusions as much as with app building.

“When you’re developing anything, I think it’s important to listen, and not just to the loudest voices but to the quietest whispers,” he said.