Pumpkin Spice Latte returns even earlier to Starbucks: Here’s how and where to get it

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back—and earlier than ever before.

The classic Starbucks seasonal drink returns today, marking the earliest launch date in the drink’s 17-year history.

For those of you living in a cave for years, here’s a quick reminder: The Pumpkin Spice Latte—or PSL, to those in the know—is made of espresso, steamed milk, and a “flavor combination” of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. It’s available in hot, cold, and blended forms.

It’s available across the United States and Canada.

PSL devotees who are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and prefer to get their beloved beverage without worrying about masking or social distancing protocols can order through the Starbucks app (and then pick it up at a drive-through, if their local Starbucks has one) or get it via Starbucks Delivers through Uber Eats.

The price of a Pumpkin Spice Latte varies by market; a grande, for example, is between $5.25 and $5.75. A PSL has 380 calories, 14 grams of fat, and 50 grams of sugar.

Aaron Allen, founder of the global restaurant consultancy that bears his name, says Starbucks may have been motivated to release the PSL a bit earlier because Dunkin’ released its pumpkin-flavored fall menu on August 12. The earlier-than-usual PSL move also is likely an attempt to capture some pent-up consumer demand for familiar, soothing products amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.