Zoom video outages bring fresh hell to virtual classes and WFH offices around the country

Pandemic life was interrupted for Americans across the country today as the online video service Zoom experienced widespread outages. The service has emerged as a vital communication tool during the coronavirus pandemic, with employees shifting to work-from-home schedules en masse and school districts opting for online classes.

A map on the website Down Detector showed outages concentrated mostly in the Northeast and West Coast, with others in Florida, Texas, and the Midwest.

To make matters even more frustrating for parents, the disruption came on what should have been the first day of virtual fall classes for many students.

In a series of Twitter posts on Monday morning, Zoom acknowledged the outages and said it was working on deploying a fix.

Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We’re sorry about the disruption. Follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Shares of Zoom Video Communications were down more than 3% in midday trading.