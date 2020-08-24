Another YouTuber corrects Scorsese’s ‘Irishman’ de-aging, and it’s embarrassing for Netflix

What: A new amateur take on the de-aging effects in The Irishman.

Who: Popular Youtube deepfake-maker Shamook.

Why we care: Well, it happened again. Another YouTuber has trained their gaze upon the notoriously gnarly “young” Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s labor union epic The Irishman, and said, “I can do better.” And for the second time, that YouTuber is correct.

It seems like a thousand years ago at this point, but back in the halcyon days of late 2019, De Niro’s pulverized flank steak of a de-aged face was the hot topic of pop-culture conversation. However much of the film’s staggering $159 million budget went to shaving decades off De Niro’s visage was widely agreed to be money mismanaged. Lest any doubts on that score linger, though, another YouTuber has spent some semi-quarantined time showing just how much cheaper and easier it might have been to create effects that are much better.

The mononymed Shamook, who some may remember as the deepfaker behind that video of Will Smith as Neo in The Matrix, shows off his impressive de-aging skills in a short video that spans several scenes in a split-screen against Netflix’s version. Shamook’s take on the subject might even be crisper than that of iFake, the original YouTuber who first took a crack at it.

Call it another expensive lesson for Netflix on where to allocate the hefty sums for its mega-budget projects.

Have a look at the full video below.