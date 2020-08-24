Here’s the full list of speakers for the 2020 RNC. (A lot are named Trump)

The full schedule has been announced for the 2020 Republican National Convention, and no fewer than seven featured speakers are named Trump. They include President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

In addition to these seven Trumps, the event will feature a host of figures from conservative politics, pop culture, and punditry. You can check out the full list on the Trump campaign website or via the Wall Street Journal.

The 2020 RNC is set to begin today and will go through Thursday, August 27. Like last week’s Democratic National Convention, this one will be mostly virtual, although it will still have some in-person delegates and live speakers. If you’re looking to stream it online, you can find lots of ways to do that on the convention website.