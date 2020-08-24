How to help California wildfire victims: 6 things you can do that take less than 5 minutes

As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, Northern California has seen more than 1 million acres burned in a rash of wildfires that have devastated the state this year.

Many people across the United States want to help those who’ve lost homes and businesses to the destructive blazes or who have had to be evacuated.

Scammers are out there too, so be careful. For example, the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit recently warned against one such con.

Here are some legitimate ways to help: