What is convalescent plasma therapy? Understanding the COVID-19 treatment endorsed by Trump

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization , or “EUA,” allowing the use of convalescent plasma therapy to help treat those sick with COVID-19. As CNN reports , the FDA said “known and potential benefits of [convalescent plasma therapy] outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”

The EUA comes after weeks of President Trump claiming, without evidence, that the FDA was purposely slowing treatments for COVID-19 for political reasons. At the press briefing announcing the EUA for convalescent plasma therapy, Trump said there were officials at the FDA and Department of Health and Human Services who “can see things being held up and wouldn’t mind so much. It’s my opinion, very strong opinion, and that’s for political reasons.”

Political conspiracy theories aside, does convalescent plasma therapy actually work against COVID-19? Here are six things you need to know.