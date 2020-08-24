Techies are increasingly interested in healthcare. Here’s why they should make the jump

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are having a moment with techies. Drug giant Novartis conducted a survey of more than 2,500 technologists this summer and found that 83% of them said they were “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to consider careers at healthcare or pharma companies. The reasons varied from the opportunity to innovate through technology (52%) to making healthcare more efficient (49%) and improving quality of care (49%).

Bertrand Bodson, the chief digital officer of Novartis who previously held top digital jobs at Sainsbury’s, EMI Music, and Amazon spoke with Fast Company about the growing appeal of the healthcare sector to information technology professionals.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Fast Company: How much of this interest from the tech sector do you think is tied directly to the pandemic?

Bertrand Bodson: I think that the trend has been a long time coming. That’s what attracted me to [Novartis] in the first place. I had been working in sectors that had been completely transformed on the back of digital transformation, and to me it was obvious this was coming to healthcare and pharma as well. And I liked that canvas, and the ability to shape the strategy and attract the right kinds of individuals. It was obvious that [technology] could help at every level, from speeding the delivery of drugs—and God knows we need that right now—to the way our operations are run.

FC: Novartis has a partnership with Microsoft to use AI to innovate drug discovery. Are you finding the tech industry has greater enthusiasm for creating deep partnerships in healthcare?

BB: The key is that it has to be a true partnership, a true collaboration—there’s an aversion to having just a vendor relationship. One of our four strategic pillars in digital transformation is to become a No. 1 critical partner in the tech ecosystem. It’s rooted into a deep belief that we can’t do this alone. We need the best of tech and the best of science to come together. And it’s not just Microsoft. We’re doing this with Amazon as well, where we are rethinking our supply chain and some of our commercial models. Likewise, in China, with Tencent.