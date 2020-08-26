How to work on diversifying your workforce during a hiring freeze

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. How do you make progress on diversity hiring when hiring is on hold?

—San Francisco-area operating executive

Dear operating executive,

This is a great question. There’s room and reason for all of us to become better at building workplaces that support and celebrate diversity. The sooner you can address this as a company, the better—and you don’t have to wait until you are hiring. In fact, right now is an excellent time to reassess, implement new practices, and set you up for building a more diverse and inclusive company.

While hiring is on hold, you can look within your company to ensure that you have a culture that values inclusion and belonging.

Examine your culture. The fact is, diversity isn’t something you can just hire your way out of. To truly make the workplace more inclusive, evaluate your methods of mentorship and promotion.

The fact is, diversity isn’t something you can just hire your way out of. To truly make the workplace more inclusive, evaluate your methods of mentorship and promotion. Support a culture that celebrates inclusion. Embracing diversity requires means that you may need to change the way you work to accommodate a broad range of people. Employ policies that are equitable for both men and women.

Embracing diversity requires means that you may need to change the way you work to accommodate a broad range of people. Employ policies that are equitable for both men and women. Look for unconscious biases that may come up through all phases of the employee life cycle. Particular areas to evaluate and make sure they are inclusive include the evaluation process, promotions, and succession planning.

Particular areas to evaluate and make sure they are inclusive include the evaluation process, promotions, and succession planning. Consider developing a task force internally, made up of anyone who is committed to seeing your business become more diverse. Listen earnestly to their suggestions. And give them the latitude to speak and write about their findings—it may be uncomfortable but building transparency about your company’s interest in improvement will help to win over your next generation of employees.

Some steps you can take right now, which will be helpful in the long run.